Plans for a housing development in Northiam have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published last month, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to demolish a bungalow in Ewhurst Lane and build three homes in its place.

The scheme had been refused planning permission in January last year, with Rother District Council raising concerns about its impact on the character and appearance of the High Weald National Landscape (HWNL).

In a report at the time, a Rother planning spokesman said: “The proposed development by reason of introduction of excessive number of buildings, their cumulative site coverage and positioning and associated access road and turning facilities would harm the landscape character and scenic beauty of the High Weald National Landscape and detract from the rural transition characteristics of the surrounding area.”

Ewhurst Lane, Northiam, site plan. Pic: contributed

The council’s report also noted how the scheme had followed on from another application to develop the site. This earlier scheme, which sought permission for four homes, had been refused on similar grounds in 2020 and had also been turned down at appeal.

The applicant behind the proposals disputed the council’s view, arguing that the shortage of housing within the district meant the scheme should have benefited from the “presumption in favour of sustainable development” set out in national planning policy.

However, the planning inspector shared the council’s concerns around the scheme’s potential to harm the HWNL and opted to dismiss the appeal.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Whilst there are clearly benefits of the scheme which would accord with the [National Planning Policy] Framework’s policies, the harm I have found to the HWNL carries substantial weight and provides a clear reason for refusing the development such that the presumption in favour of sustainable development does not apply.

“Consequently, the council’s housing shortfall does not provide a reason for allowing the appeal.”

For further information on the proposals see application reference RR/2023/2358/P on the Rother District Council planning portal.