Plans for expansion of gypsy site in South Downs village

Planning approval is being sought for the expansion of a gypsy-traveller site in a South Downs village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site in Fryern Road, Storrington, already features six static caravan pitches, along with a storage building, dayroom and stables.

Now a retrospective planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council for approval for four further static caravans and the creation of a new access road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promethean Planning, agents for the applicant Mr J Wright, say: “The proposal is for the use of the land for the stationing of a further four static caravans for residential purposes for a gypsy traveller family, together with the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping.

Fryern Road in Storrington

“The plans include space for the parking of two cars for each pitch and a bike and bin store.

“The application also seeks approval for associated layout changes to the approved layout of the existing pitches in order to make for the most

appropriate and efficient layout of the site.”

They say that a previous application was refused ‘solely due to water neutrality’ but say that steps are now being taken to overcome any water issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also point out that there is ‘a substantial unmet need for gypsy and traveller pitches in the district which has subsisted for a number of years.’

They add: “Whilst the proposal, through the introduction of caravans and associated infrastructure, would result in a change to the appearance of the site, it is not considered that the development would be detrimental to the quality of local landscape character, or any public understanding or appreciation of this.”