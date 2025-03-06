Plans for extension at village school near Horsham
West Sussex County Council has lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to demolish the temporary huts at Slinfold Church of England Primary School in The Street, Slinfold, and replace them with a single storey rear extension.
The extension would include two new classrooms, toilets, storage space and improvements to the grounds around the building.
The school is within a conservation area in the village but the county council maintains that the new extension would not affect the character of the area because it would be only partly visible to passersby.
The school, whose pupils range from ages four to 11, sits within extensive grounds.
