Plans for four new homes next to a Yapton development under construction have been submitted.

The application is to build two three bed and two four bed detached houses with garages, parking, landscaping and an internal access road on a paddock adjoining Stakers Farm in North End Road.

A design and access statement by Ask Property Investment said the open plot of paddock land is between a row of dwellings along North End Road.

The site adjoins Stakers Farm, which is a grade II listed building which shares the same highway entrance as this application.

How the homes could be placed on the paddock land at Yapton

"To the north west is a new large residential development at Bonhams Field consisting of 56 units currently being constructed," the statement said.

"A listed flint wall runs the entire length of the site adjoining the highway. The wall is in a bad state of repair and it is intended to fully repair/rebuild this wall as part of the proposal."