Plans for gypsy traveller caravans on farmland near Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans are being put forward for caravans to house gypsy traveller families to be installed on farmland near Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Counci to site five static caravans on land at Greenfield Farm in Valewood Lane, Barns Green.

Agents Promethean Planning say in a statement to the council: “The proposal is for the use of the land for the stationing of five static caravans for residential purposes for a gypsy traveller family, together with the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plans include space for the stationing of a touring caravan for each pitch. The plans also include parking for two cars for each pitch and a bike and bin store, a day room/utility building is proposed for the three northern most pitches.”

Plans have been submitted to Horsham District Council for the siting of five gypsy caravans on land off Valewood Lane, Barns Green

They point out that there has been ‘a substantial unmet need’ for gypsy and traveller pitches in the district for a number of years and that “the application site is located within a rural area in an area characterised by residential caravans.”

They add: “The application site is well screened on all boundaries and is not readily visible from West Chiltington Lane or any residential properties. It would not impact the amenity of local properties, none of which are adjacent to the site.”

They also say that no trees or hedges would be removed and therefore no protected species would be impacted.

No decisions have yet been made.