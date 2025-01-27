Plans for gypsy traveller caravans on farmland near Horsham
A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Counci to site five static caravans on land at Greenfield Farm in Valewood Lane, Barns Green.
Agents Promethean Planning say in a statement to the council: “The proposal is for the use of the land for the stationing of five static caravans for residential purposes for a gypsy traveller family, together with the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping.
“The plans include space for the stationing of a touring caravan for each pitch. The plans also include parking for two cars for each pitch and a bike and bin store, a day room/utility building is proposed for the three northern most pitches.”
They point out that there has been ‘a substantial unmet need’ for gypsy and traveller pitches in the district for a number of years and that “the application site is located within a rural area in an area characterised by residential caravans.”
They add: “The application site is well screened on all boundaries and is not readily visible from West Chiltington Lane or any residential properties. It would not impact the amenity of local properties, none of which are adjacent to the site.”
They also say that no trees or hedges would be removed and therefore no protected species would be impacted.
No decisions have yet been made.
