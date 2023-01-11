Developers have set their sights on an historic property near Midhurst once again.

Dunford House in West Lavington has been subject to a barrage of planning applications in recent years with many including projects hoping to turn the site into a conference centre, events venue and heritage information area.

The building was once home to the politician Richard Cobden, known for fighting the ‘Corn Laws’ of 1846, and was eventually gifted the YMCA on the condition that it would be used for education services.

The latest plans (SDNP/22/05477/FUL) submitted in November last year seeks to address matters being considered in a string of other applications (SDNP/21/05949/FUL and SDNP/22/02151/FUL), like many that have come before it, have received a number of objections from residents.Dr Julian Neal and his wife were one couple who objected to the plans.

Dunford House in West Lavington

Dr Neal wrote: “My wife and I strongly object to this planning application for the following two main reasons; access and the unsuitability of establishing a large commercial venue in a quiet, rural area of outstanding natural beauty within the South Downs National Park."

Another came from Mr Brian Lever, who wrote: “We are writing to object to planning application reference numbers SDNP/22/05478/LIS and SDNP/22/05477/FUL. Our objections, as in the case of previous related applications, centre on the impracticality of access for the level of traffic along Dunford Hollow which would result from the proposal. This access road is a narrow, 2.75 metre wide, sunken lane with high sand banks on either side and ineffective passing places for nearly half a mile. It is barely suitable for access to the three houses it serves and cannot with any stretch of the imagination be suitable if one of those houses (Dunford House) isactive again as any kind of venue.”

The Lovebug Group Ltd is the company behind the planning application and some of the previous plans.

Plans to turn the site into a private dwelling were refused in September 2020. Another change of use to a private dwelling was refused twice in October 2020 with appeals allowed the following year.

In April 2021, plans to demolish a modern extension, external and internal alterations, and the building of a garage and pool house were refused.