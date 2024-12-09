Plans for a housing development on the outskirts of Heathfield are set to go in front of Wealden councillors.

On Thursday (December 12), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is due to consider outline proposals to build up to 24 homes on land associated with Snatchells Farm to the north of the A265.

The scheme is being recommended for approval by council planning officers, who argue the benefits of additional homes would outweigh any of the development’s drawbacks.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “A 24-unit scheme could sit comfortably on site with a mix of development that has good spacing in a visually contained site, with limited harm to the characteristics that contribute to the High Weald [National Landscape].”

The report added: “While the site is outside the development boundary and contrary to the Local Plan, that development boundary has been breached on several occasions in order to deliver the required amount of growth.

“While the proposal would have limited harm to the National Landscape which attracts significant weight, the provision of the 24-units towards the housing supply and located sustainably is considered to outweigh the harm, and the proposal suitable mitigates other effects.

“It is recommended that planning permission be granted, subject to the legal agreement and the suggested conditions at the top of this report.”

This view is not shared by Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, which has raised a comprehensive objection to the proposals. The parish council’s grounds for objections include traffic pressures, flooding, loss of biodiversity, impact on the High Weald National Landscape and the development resulting in the coalescence of Heathfield and Cross-in-Hand.

The parish council also argues the scheme would be in an unsustainable location.

Notably, the concerns around flooding and highways are not shared by East Sussex County Council, which has raised no objections to the scheme.

As an outline scheme, the developer is only seeking in-principle approval at this stage, with all matters other than access to be determined at a later stage of the planning process. Access would be achieved by altering the existing entrance to the site and adding a new set of traffic lights to the existing junction.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/2258/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.