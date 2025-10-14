Plans for new bar in Bognor submitted

A new bar could be opening in Felpham after an application was submitted to Arun District Council for a premises licence.

Mr Kevin Fox, trading as Joe’s Bar, has applied to serve alcohol at 58 Felpham Road, Felpham, Bognor Regis (PO22 7NZ).

The proposal seeks permission to supply alcohol for consumption on the premises from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 11pm.

The application is open for public comment until 21 October 2025. Representations can be made by interested parties and responsible authorities either in writing or by email to Arun District Council’s Licensing Team.

A public register of licensing applications is available online at www.eh.arun.gov.uk. Written comments should be sent to the Licensing Team, Environmental Health, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5LF, or emailed to [email protected].

All relevant representations will be shared with the applicant and may be discussed at a public hearing if required.

