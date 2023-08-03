Plans to demolish two existing flats and build eight new flats in Bognor Regis have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The new building would be three to four storeys, with eight, two bedroom flats and five car parking spaces – of which two spaces will be wheelchair accessible to accommodate the two wheelchair accessible flats.

Plans stated the bus stop to the front of the site would mean five car parking spaces would be sufficient, as well as the short walking distance to Bognor Regis town centre.

The site is 140 Aldwick Road and is surrounded by three to four storey residential buildings on both sides and across the road, and is down the road from the Aldwick conservation area.

The shared access to the property from Aldwick Road with its neighbour No 142, will be slightly widened and used for parking accessibility.