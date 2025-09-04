Plans for new entertainment complex in Horsham fall through

Plans to open a new multi-use entertainment complex in Horsham have fallen through.

A planning application was lodged with Horsham District Council last year to convert the former Rec Rooms on the edge of Horsham Park into a games hub.

An entertainment company wanted to reopen the building as a tenpin bowling alley with a games area, laser tag facility, along with karaoke and escape rooms.

The company outlined its plans after discussions with the district council, which owns the site, following the closure of the Rec Rooms indoor skating arena and the Clubhouse Bar and Grill.

A previous bowling alley at the Rec Rooms closed in 2021 after operating for 23 years with the then-owners declaring it ‘the end of an era.’

Now the empty building is again being advertised for lease by Horsham commercial property agents Crickmay.

They describe the premises as having “standalone accommodation over lower ground and upper ground floors, with previous uses including a bowling alley, nightclub, pool hall, live music venue, ice skating and roller blading rinks.

"The raised ground floor formerly used as a bowling alley is predominantly open plan and benefits from a large recreation area; commercial kitchen; eating area; party rooms and WCs.

"The ground floor provides a number of bar and leisure areas which until recently were used as a bar and live music/entertainment area.

"Both floors are self-contained. There is also a self-contained kiosk at the front of the premises, previously used as an ice cream counter. “The premises are considered suitable for a wide variety of leisure uses.”

They add: “A new lease is available on terms to be agreed.”

They also point out that the premises benefit from a licence allowing trade from 10am to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and from 10am to 2am from Thursday to Saturday.

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.