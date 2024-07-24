Plans for new gypsy pitches in Horsham
Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council for the change of use of land at Tanglewood Equestrian, Forest Grange in Horsham.
It is planned to use the land for both horses and for the gypsy accommodation. PROwe Planning Solutions, agents for the applicant Andrea Starns, say the site is ‘in a rural location surrounded by equestrian uses, farms and individually designed dwellings. The site for the proposed development is flat and will be secluded from public vantage points by the existing mature boundary landscaping.’
They say that the proposal is for a two pitch site for settled gypsy accommodation with amenity areas within each pitch. The remainder of the land to the north would be used for the grazing of horses. Each pitch would have a permeable hardstanding area to provide space for parking including an area for a touring caravan and turning.
In a statement to the council, the agents say: “The proposed development is being advanced to assist in meeting the long outstanding unmet need for Gypsy sites within the district.”
They say there are no vacancies at any gypsy sites within the council’s administrative area. And they add: “Further it is widely understood that there is a long waiting list for any pitches both within the council’s administrative area and in the surrounding authorities.”
They also say: “The proposal involves a small-scale site, it is considered that the site is capable of peaceful and integrated co-existence with the local community.”
