Plans for new gypsy/traveller site in Wisborough Green

A new site for gypsy/traveller families could be established in Wisborough Green.

A planning application has been submitted to Chichester District Council to station six residential caravans, along with utility buildings and hardstanding on land at Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common.

Promethean Planning, agents for the applicant, say that the 1.7acre site is near former agricultural buildings now used for equestrian purposes and commercial buildings, and is surrounded by open paddocks to the west.

The agents say in a statement to the council: “Whilst there are a handful of gypsy and traveller pitches in the parish they are not at a level that would dominate the settled community.”

They say that the site is well screened from the road by dense woodland to the east and ‘so is not visible from any public vantage points from the road.’

And, they add: “The proposal would contribute towards the significant unmet need for gypsy and traveller sites.”

No decisions have yet been made.