Plans for new housing in village between Horsham and Crawley

Developers are putting forward proposals to build new houses in a village between Horsham and Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geko Developments are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build nine new homes within a conservation area in Rusper.

They want to build two two-bedroom houses, two three-bed homes and five four-bedroom properties on land to the rear of The Rectory in the village’s High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beau Architects – agents for Geko – say that the site is close to a number of listed buildings, including St Mary Magdalene’s Church, but say that Geko plan to ensure that the character and appearance of the Conservation Area is preserved.

The site, outlined in red, where developers propose to build new homes

They say in a report to the council: “The proposal has been carefully designed and laid out to respond to the site constraints and to ensure that the existing mature and veteran trees on the site are preserved.”

They add: “The proposal will not materially impact on neighbouring properties with respect to overshadowing, loss of light or privacy and will provide much needed

new housing within close proximity to the centre of Rusper designed in excess of the minimum national space standards.”

A new access road to the development is also being proposed.