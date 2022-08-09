Plans for new Mayfield Community and Health Centre which will 'serve the community better'

A detailed planning application has been submitted to Wealden District Council for the new Mayfield Community and Health Centre – with the aim of providing a space that ‘serves the community better’.

Councillor Bob Standley said: “This is an exciting project and with the plans submitted we are looking forward to moving this project another step forward.

“This project, being delivered jointly with the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council, demonstrates local government working together to deliver improved infrastructure for our communities."

Proposed view from existing footpath

Wealden District Council said it is looking to facilitate the provision of a modern, purpose-built medical centre – three times the size of Woodhill’s current Mayfield surgery.

The application is for a versatile 23m x 10m hall, offices, meeting rooms and a large ‘free’ community hub area where anyone can informally meet or socialise, whilst also being a medical premises.

The existing number of car parking spaces will be increased by 50% with electric charging spaces.

Woodhill Surgery GPs Dr Miller, Dr Baxter, Dr Fyfe and Dr Baseley said: “We’re excited to see the plans for a new-purpose built facility in Mayfield progressing, which will help us to deliver great quality care to our patients.

"The new facility will have more consultation rooms, additional treatment rooms, an improved patient waiting area and will be more easily accessible with allocated parking.

"Patients will still be able to access care from their usual doctors in the new setting and our hours of operation will remain the same. We aim to keep patients up to date with future plans as much as possible and patients can visit our practice website to read the latest updates.”

Undertaken in partnership between Wealden District Council and Mayfield & Five Ashes Parish Council, the project combines a dedicated community facility with an integral health centre - offering additional services, not currently available such as maternity and antenatal care.

The centre will occupy the existing, previously developed two acres site on top of Court Meadow – on land owned by the parish council.