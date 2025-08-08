Plans for a new secondary school in a West Sussex town have been put on hold, the county council has announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council said on Friday (August 8) that the plans have been paused for ‘up to two years’.

The proposals involve the building of the new Bedelands Academy secondary school in Burgess Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council said the secondary school was proposed as part of a new ‘all-through’ primary and secondary school on the new 3,500 home Brookleigh development.

Impression of what Bedelands Academy may look like. Image: West Sussex County Council

However, the original projected level of demand for secondary school places in the local area has not materialised, the authority added.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, the council’s cabinet member for children, young people and learning, has therefore made the decision to pause the development of the Bedelands Academy secondary school for up to two years during which time the plans will be reviewed, the council said.

A council spokesperson said: “This will allow time for a full appraisal of current and future demand to be carried out and a review of options to meet the need for any additional places. This will include negotiations with schools and academy trusts in the area on how best to deliver the lower number of secondary school places required for the next two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land identified for the site of a new school is protected for education purposes for 15 years by way of the planning agreement between Mid Sussex District Council, Homes England and West Sussex County Council, the council said.

The capital funding already allocated to the project by West Sussex County Council also remains secured for the development and building of the school, the authority added.

Cllr Russell said: “I understand that this news will be disappointing for some, but I must emphasise that this is a pause to ensure that we deliver the required school places, at the right place at the right time.

“During the next two years we will continue to review the latest available data to predict future demand for secondary school places in Burgess Hill and the local area. Any future decision we make will be based on the most up to date information available to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a duty to council taxpayers to ensure we make the right decisions on where money is spent. The current data shows the demand that was projected when this development was approved is not there now to justify the building of this school at this time.

“Making the right decisions on secondary education opportunities for young people across Burgess Hill and the surrounding area is extremely important for the council and this is not a decision I have taken lightly.

“I can assure our residents that we will continue to work hard to provide enough school places for children and young people, so they have the best start to their secondary education.

“We will continue to work closely with key stakeholders including schools, the district council, Homes England and the Department for Education and we will keep residents informed of any significant updates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said an agreement has already been reached for the 2026/27 academic year for an additional three forms of entry to be accommodated at The Burgess Hill Academy, subject to building adaptations being undertaken.

The primary school element of Bedelands Academy is due to be delivered by Homes England, which is the master developer of Brookleigh.

​