Plans for new spectator stand at one of largest football clubs in Sussex

Plans are being made by one of the largest football clubs in Sussex to erect a new spectator stand at its ground.

Steyning Football Club plans to demolish its current 50-seater stand at its ground in Shooting Field, Steyning, and replace it with a 150-seater.

It is currently seeking planning permission for the change from Horsham District Council, pointing out that the current stand is in a poor condition with a leaky roof.

In a statement to the council, the club – which was founded in 1892 and has been at its current stadium since the 1960s – says: “The club has 32 teams covering all ages and sexes and is one of the largest football clubs in Sussex based on number of players – over 400 registered players.

Steyning Football Club is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to demolish its 50-seater spectator stand and replace it with a 150-seater stand

"It also hosts football for Steyning Grammar School, Steyning Primary School, Chelsea Development Centres and the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation. Over 1,000 players on average play on the pitch every week.”

The men’s first team currently play in the Isthmian League South East, the eight tier of English football. They were champions of Sussex last year winning the SCFL Premier Division.

The new stand is a pre requisite of playing at this level of football and, without it, the club would automatically be relegated to a lower level in the 2025/26 season.

In its statement, the club adds that it “has an extensive youth academy and actively engages with numerous schools, youth, and other community organisations throughout the region.

“Substantial investment and improvements have taken place in recent years most noticeably the installation of a new 3G pitch in 2016 (all self funded with help from a local charitable trust).

"This also included new draining, new pitch surround fencing and new pathways around the pitch. The stadium had also benefited from new directional, low light pollution floodlights, a new clubhouse roof, extensive internal refurbishments and new ball stop fencing.

“The club has a thriving social scene and has a very active clubhouse and kitchen providing lots of events and hospitality to the local community.”

It adds that its proposal for the new stand is ‘in line with the minimum requirement required by the FA for a club of Steyning level and status.’ The stands are FA approved.