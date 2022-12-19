Plans to turn an empty Chichester shop into a takeaway have been submitted to the district council.

A planning application (22/02513/FUL) was first submitted in October this year, and seeks permission to turn an old convenience shop in East Street into a takeaway restaurant.

It includes a request for internal alterations to the building to allow for works to convert the interior from a retail unit to a restaurant and to include the installation of a kitchen ventilation system. There would also be some internal seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is currently no information about what type of takeaway the site could become.

Select Drinks, in East Street - the site of a possible new takeaway restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have so far not proven popular with consultees including the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee (CCAAC) which objected to the plans.

A spokesperson had written to the district council: “Whilst there is no objection to the principle of the change of use, the lack of information about the extract system means that this application cannot

Advertisement Hide Ad

be determined. No details are given of the routeing of the duct, where it will exit the building, the positioning of the fan and the design noise levels. As there are nearby residential units this is a

critical neighbourliness issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CCAAC were not the only group claiming there was a lack information in the documents.

The Chichester Society responded to the plans: “The Executive Committee comments that there is insufficient information submitted for assessing the impact of the extract system from noise and appearance points of view in the Conservation Area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A determination deadline had been set for last Friday (December 16) and so far no permission has been granted for an extension.