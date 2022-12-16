Reasons for refusal have been rebuffed as plans for nine homes in Fontwell have been resubmitted.

How the nine homes at Dukes Road could look

The outline application, with some matters reserved, except access and layout, is to build nine dwellings on land south of Dukes Road.

A covering letter from Progress Planning said the application 'is tantamount to a resubmission' to rebuff the three reasons for refusal.

The council refused the previous application saying it would represent a significant encroachment of built form into the countryside to the detriment of the character of the area, there was no detailed bat surveys and insufficient highway information.

Progress Planning said the new application has resolved the technical reasons for refusal on highways and ecological grounds and submitted reports.

In its previous planning statement it said: “The proposal entails the development of an under-used parcel of land in an efficient, comprehensive and eminently suitable manner to realise a form of development which would constiture appropriate infilling.

“The impacts of the development on the countryside by reason of inappropriateness and loss of openness would be mitigated by the location of the land parcel which is positioned as an infill between two dwellings nd the nature of strongly established site boundaries.

“The implementation of a landscape enhancement programme would bolster these boundaries/landscaping in general and integrate the development into its context.”