Plans to demolish a chalet bungalow and outbuildings in Aldingbourne and use the site for nine new dwellings have been refused again.

An outline application was resubmitted for The Paddock, Littleheath Road, which Arun planning officers said sought to address the previous reasons for refusal.

They said a range of dwellings, both single and two storey, from three to five bedroom, were proposed, along with two wildlife corridors.

A bungalow had an independent access on the plans and the remainder a second access point, both from Littleheath Road.

Plans for nine homes in Aldingbourne have been refused

It was proposed to retain the wooded area to the western boundary along with the tress to the northern and southern boundaries.

They said the site was 'outside the built up area boundary, and 'would represent a significant encroachment of built form into the countryside to the significant detriment of the character of the area'.

There was no air quality assessment to show an adequate living environment could be provided and the application 'relies on windows being closed to achieve acceptable internal noise levels'.

"The proposal has failed to demonstrate that the site can accommodate the amount and layout of development proposed with regard to surface water flooding," officers said.

Aldingbourne Parish Council objected regarding the loss of agricultural land, it being out of character with the area, inadequate parking provision, housing density and failure to address air quality and noise issues which led to the initial refusal.

A further 32 letters of objection were received on issues including the limited width of roads, increased pressure on local services, the impact on traffic and on wildlife.

