Plans for nine homes in the gap between Yapton developments are submitted

The homes, with access, car ports, parking and landscaping are planned for the site of barns south of Stakers Farm, North End Road.

There would be two two bed flats, a terrace of four homes, a three bed house and and semi detached three bed and two bed houses in a courtyard grouping.

A design and access statement by OSP Architecture, for Dandara Homes, said this was the site of former agricultural buildings to the west of grade II listed Stakers Farm.

An illustration of the nine-home development at North End Road, Yapton

It sits between two areas of current housing development - Bonhams Field and Paddock View. Access would be via Paddock View, also developed by Dandara.

The homes would be screened from the village conservation area and Stakers Farmhouse by a planted buffer.

There would be new pedestrian access through into the neighbouring developments, which will have 'additional private amenity space'.

"It is felt that Dandara have a strong understanding of the needs and character of the area so are well placed to make the most of this small parcel of land," the statement said.

"Notwithstanding the constraints that impact the site, the overall design of the development ensures that the opportunities it presents are magnified and positively address the site and its wider setting."

A planning statement by Henry Adams said: "Whilst the site lies outside the built-up area in the current Development Plan, it is surrounded by new development that has since been approved."