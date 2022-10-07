The homes are proposed for land at the back of Regal House, Shripney Road.

A covering letter from Manhire LLP Surveyors said: "The proposals involve the development of this underutilised, deliverable site to the east of Shripney Road to provide nine residential units, which will make a valuable contribution to the supply of housing in the district."

An appeal on a site to the north was granted 'therefore the principle of development in this location has been established'.

Photos showing the site of the proposed nine dwellings at Shripney Road, Bersted

"Any development would not significantly alter the character of this part of Shripney Road and it is not considered to result in any significant harm, particularly given the recent development at Orchard Place to the south," the letter said.

Access would be off the A29 at about the same location as the existing access and widened.

To view the plans, go to Arun's planning portal, search reference BE/102/22/PL.

