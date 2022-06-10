Plans for old South Downs cement works: 'Make it a horror film set'

Members of the public have been voicing their opinions on what should happen to the old Shoreham Cement Works following proposals for housing there – the largest brownfield site in the south.

And while some welcome new housing, others favour the area becoming a leisure destination – ranging from everything from a museum and an ‘Eden Project’-style venue to a horror film set location.

The South Downs National Park Authority has drawn up an area action plan which proposes various-sized housing redevelopments.

The old Shoreham Cement Works has been derelict for years

They range from a ‘mixed use’ scheme with employment and 400 new homes to two similar schemes with fewer houses – either 240 or 84 homes – or a ‘leisure-led’ scheme with 200 new homes.

A mixed used development could include residential and commercial areas, as well as areas for wildlife and leisure, says the authority, which has launched a public consultation over the cement works’ future.

Meanwhile, many people have taken to this newspaper’s Facebook page to share their views.

Clara Jayne said: “It's quite scary there. Could be a great set for a horror film.”

Mandy Willows agreed: “Use it for film locations. It's scary as it is.”

Julie Booth suggested: “What about an Eden project on this site?” and Dean Trunks agreed: “Great idea.”

Paul Evans said it had previously been suggested that a ski centre should operate there, adding: “Think how good that could have been.”

Tony Still said: “Should be made into a large multisport facility with things like climbing walls, ice rink, indoor go kart track and cinema complex.”

Craig Haskins had similar ideas: “I think knock it down and make it into an adventure centre, wakeboarding, water sports, rock climbing, zip wire etc. Would be much better than more housing.”

And Martin Tickner suggested it should be turned into a museum.

Lesette Bull said: “More houses really! Why not a Blue Water, or cinema, something for family time.”

But many agreed that a brownfield site, such as the cement works, was a better place to build houses than on green fields.

Twinkle M. Ross-Eskell said: “It is great if unused land is being recycled rather than building on green fields – I'm all for it and more of this should be done.

"There are plenty of unused office blocks that can be converted to flats and many old factories or industrial sites that could be used for houses ... this recycling should always be our first thought over green fields!!!”

Sharon Emma Goldring agreed: “I'd much rather they build there on industrial land than on our beautiful green fields.

“But councils need to think about infrastructure, that road is already quite busy at times, many more houses will only add to that.”

Al Kirkby added: “It’s about time. It’s got to have been sat there over 35 years, it’s a waste of prime land – build on it!!!”

Andrea Lugton was also in favour of housing. “It's not green, it's in the middle of nowhere, it's an eyesore at the moment, and it will definitely help if it’s affordable housing, we always need that.”