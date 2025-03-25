Plans for private burial plot in woodland on Horsham farm
A private burial plot could be established in woodland on a farm near Horsham.
An application has been submitted to Horsham District Council for planning permission to create a tomb on a concrete plinth on land at Southover Farm in Colgate.
The part-retrospective application states that the site is within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. But the applicant says: “The proposal is very small and although it will be permanently sited, cannot, because of scale, harm the national landscape designation, habitats or lead to any overall impact on nearby residential receptors.”
It adds: “The proposal is a small scale private burial plot with one tomb.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.