Plans for a self-build housing development in Five Ash Down have been approved at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision issued on Friday (May 9), a planning inspector has approved a reserved matters application connected with proposals to erect three self-build homes on land to the rear of a property known as Lynton.

The development had been approved in outline as a result of an appeal decided in March 2023. This previous appeal ruling had determined the site would be suitable for a residential development of up to three homes, but left design and other details to future applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These further details were put forward in a reserved matters application submitted in December 2023. Wealden District Council turned down this application in March last year, with planning officers raising concerns about the impact of the scheme’s design on the surrounding area.

In a report at the time, a Wealden planning officer said: “While it is appreciated that development on this backland site would be visually distinct, nevertheless the proposed dwellings appear not to take cues from other development in the locality.

“It is considered that the scale, form, massing and external appearance would be unsympathetic, overly dominant and clearly out of character in this edge of settlement location. They would not add to the overall quality of the area or relate well to each other creating an intense and enclosed cul-de-sac of built form.”

The officer added: “Whilst residential use of the land for three dwellings is considered acceptable, following the recent appeal decision, the development of the site in the manner currently proposed is considered unacceptable for the reasons stated above.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This view was not shared by the appeal inspector, who judged the proposed design — for three two-and-a-half storey houses clad in black timber — to be acceptable for the area.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Although necessarily distinct from the linear development on Five Ash Down, the houses would sit comfortably in their plots and would be a low-density form of development.

“The proposed arrangement of the houses would allow sufficient garden space and the buildings would not appear as an overdevelopment in relation to the size of each plot.”

The inspector added: “Despite being a significant departure from the style and form of housing on Five Ash Down, I consider it an acceptable form of architecture for a contained, visually distinct development in a location which …I do not consider sensitive in terms of its effect on the low rolling agricultural landscape of the Low Weald.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector approved the scheme and also considered an application for costs submitted in connection with the appeal.

The applicants had argued the council had acted unreasonably in refusing to grant planning permission. The inspector did not agree with this view, saying the council had given “a reasoned assessment” despite coming to a different conclusion on the case.

However, the inspector also identified unreasonable behaviour by the council during the appeal process. This related to a “procedural” matter connected with the council’s submissions to the appeal.

The inspector found that the council’s submission had “implied” the scheme’s proposed landscaping would be unacceptable. The applicants argued this had introduced a new issue, which had not formed part of the initial reasons for refusal, resulting in additional costs as they sought evidence to counter the concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council argued this issue had been raised previously and concerns around landscaping had formed the basis of conditions it had suggested to the applicants.

The inspector found that the council had not been clear that landscaping was not a matter in dispute and requiring a response. The inspector said this resulted in “additional costs” for the applicants during the appeal.

As a result, the inspector judged the council to have acted unreasonably, so ordered it to pay a partial award of costs in connection with the issue.