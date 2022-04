Developers are seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to build the flats at Jengers Mead.

They want to reconfigure an existing ground floor shop and convert and extend upper levels to form four one-bed flats and two three-bed flats.

It is planned to retain the ground floor shop as a commercial unit.

The Billingshurst site where developers want to build six flats

The proposals are a resubmission of an application granted in 2016 which has since expired.