Plans for speed curbs on West Sussex fatal-crash road

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans are being launched to curb drivers’ speed on a danger road in West Sussex where there have been two fatal crashes.

West Sussex County Council plans to introduce a 40mph limit on a stretch of the A283 Steyning Bypass from south of Jarvis Lane to High Trees roundabout junction.

It also plans to introduce a 50mph limit on a length of the A283 Steyning Bypass from east of the B2135 Horsham Road to south of Jarvis Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the council says: “This section of the A283 is a single carriageway road with a history of road traffic collisions involving 36 vehicles including 10 serious and two fatal injury incidents.”

Speed restrictions are being proposed for two sections of the A283 Steyning bypass where there have been 36 crashes - two of them fatalSpeed restrictions are being proposed for two sections of the A283 Steyning bypass where there have been 36 crashes - two of them fatal
Speed restrictions are being proposed for two sections of the A283 Steyning bypass where there have been 36 crashes - two of them fatal

The local parish council applied to the county council for the speed reductions to address concerns over safety.

The council adds: “The reduced speed limit will aid pedestrians crossing the road safely including vulnerable road users from Steyning Grammar School.”

Related topics:West Sussex County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice