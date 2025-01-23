Plans for speed curbs on West Sussex fatal-crash road
West Sussex County Council plans to introduce a 40mph limit on a stretch of the A283 Steyning Bypass from south of Jarvis Lane to High Trees roundabout junction.
It also plans to introduce a 50mph limit on a length of the A283 Steyning Bypass from east of the B2135 Horsham Road to south of Jarvis Lane.
In a statement, the council says: “This section of the A283 is a single carriageway road with a history of road traffic collisions involving 36 vehicles including 10 serious and two fatal injury incidents.”
The local parish council applied to the county council for the speed reductions to address concerns over safety.
The council adds: “The reduced speed limit will aid pedestrians crossing the road safely including vulnerable road users from Steyning Grammar School.”
