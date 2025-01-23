Plans for speed curbs on West Sussex fatal-crash road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans are being launched to curb drivers’ speed on a danger road in West Sussex where there have been two fatal crashes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council plans to introduce a 40mph limit on a stretch of the A283 Steyning Bypass from south of Jarvis Lane to High Trees roundabout junction.

It also plans to introduce a 50mph limit on a length of the A283 Steyning Bypass from east of the B2135 Horsham Road to south of Jarvis Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the council says: “This section of the A283 is a single carriageway road with a history of road traffic collisions involving 36 vehicles including 10 serious and two fatal injury incidents.”

Speed restrictions are being proposed for two sections of the A283 Steyning bypass where there have been 36 crashes - two of them fatal

The local parish council applied to the county council for the speed reductions to address concerns over safety.

The council adds: “The reduced speed limit will aid pedestrians crossing the road safely including vulnerable road users from Steyning Grammar School.”