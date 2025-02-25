Plans for temporary campsite in grounds of West Sussex school

Plans are being made to set up a temporary campsite in the grounds of a West Sussex school.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club has notified Horsham District Council that it proposes to open the site at Steyning Grammar School at Shooting Field, Steyning, from December 27 2025 to January 2 2026.

In its notification, the club explains that it is an ‘exempted organisation’ under the Caravan Sites and Control of Development Act 1960 and holds an exemption certificate issued by Natural England.

The certificate, it says, allows the club to caravan on land without the need for a site licence and adds: “Such certificates are awarded only to responsible organisations that comply with official guidelines.”

When the club operates a temporary campsite on land for more than five days, it is required to notify the local planning authority to ensure there are no valid objections.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club’s East Sussex Centre says it does not expect to have more than ‘40 outfits’ at Steyning Grammar School during its planned week there during the school holidays at the end of December and early January.

And, on its website, it says that rallies, or events, are ‘a gathering of members who enjoy weekends away with fun and fellowship thrown in for good measure. These are often run on fields or school playgrounds.’