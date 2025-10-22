Plans have been put forward for the provision of traveller pitches in St Leonards.

The proposals submitted to planners at Hastings Borough Council consist of creating two traveller pitches, together with a compost toilet, and an elevated solar array with a water collection roof on land north east of Sanctuaire in Crowhurst Road.

A design and access statement by Robert Tutton Town Planning Consultants Ltd, on behalf of the applicant, said: “It is evident that the provision of two traveller pitches on this underused land in a sustainable location would accord with the character of its surroundings and not compromise any key sustainable development principles set out in national and local planning policy.

“Respect for the character of the area and the root protection areas of trees has been accorded priority in the formulation of this proposal, since concept stage. Although the site is screened from Crowhurst Road and Queensway, it is proposed that native trees/hedges be planted along the northwest and west boundaries, to further soften the appearance of development. It is also proposed that existing boundary vegetation be reinforced.

“Development of this site in the manner proposed would achieve more efficient use of this suburban land without harm to the character or appearance of the locality, the amenities of neighbours or users of the public highway.”

The statement added that the site has been allocated for two Gypsy and traveller pitches under the Hastings Planning Strategy , which was adopted in 2014.

Residents have also commented on the plans on the council's planning portal.

Paul Johnson said: “Wonderful people, I have no concerns whatsoever.”

Karl Horton said: “I fully support this application, it will provide a sustainable development that will benefit local people.”

And Shelley Feldman said: “I believe that the applicant will be a thoughtful and effective custodian of the land and that this a carefully considered and effective way to provide secure housing for this family.”

The proposals will be decided upon by the council at a later date.