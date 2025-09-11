Plans for vacant Sussex village pub to reopen on new 'static homes' site

A Sussex village pub which shut last year could be brought back to life at the heart of a new ‘static home’ community.

A planning application has been lodged to site 24 single-storey static homes for permanent year-round residential use on land behind the Limeburners Arms pub in Lordings Road, Billingshurst.

The Limeburners, which was permanently closed in 2024, would be ‘sensitively restored as a vibrant community hub’, if planning permission is granted by Horsham District Council.

And, say Lyondale, agents for the applicant Mr Clifford Smith, the static homes would be ‘100 per cent affordable’ and would help meet ‘a clearly identified local housing need for affordable housing.’

The 24 properties would be factory-built single-storey static homes, 14 with two-bedrooms, and 10 three-bed. In a statement to the council, Lyondale say the aim is to provide “secure flexible accommodation that meets the growing demand for smaller, high-quality homes” and that each home would “be designed to modern standards, offering high levels of insulation, open-plan living layouts, quality internal finishes, and private outdoor space. Several units will include accessible features suitable for residents with mobility needs.”

Each property would have an outdoor terrace and a car parking space.

The is site is currently used as a campsite for seasonal touring caravans and camping accommodation and has an existing access from Lordings Road.The current use allows for caravans and tents to be stationed temporarily on the land for no more than 28 days.

Lyondale say that The Limeburners, a Grade II listed building, would be “sensitively restored and reimagined as a vibrant community hub

at the heart of the new development.

"The revitalised space will provide much-needed local amenities, including a welcoming café/pub restaurant, flexible workspaces, and meeting

rooms available to tenants for community gatherings or business use.

"A dedicated studio space will offer opportunities for wellness activities such as yoga and group classes, supporting health and wellbeing.”

The agents add: “This proposal delivers a well-considered and sustainable small-scale affordable housing development that responds directly to local housing need, with a focus on enabling local residents to remain in their communities in secure, affordable, and well-designed

accommodation.

"Through the use of factory-built static homes, the scheme offers high quality, affordable, and adaptable housing in a setting that respects and enhances the natural environment.

"This not only supports housing choice and diversity but also helps reduce pressure on limited social and supported housing stock across the Horsham district.”

They say the homes will be made available either for rent via a housing association or as discounted market sale/shared ownership depending on demand.

They maintain that the housing type is particularly suitable for downsizing households, young families and keyworkers ‘priced out of the local market’, residents in temporary accommodation, or elderly or mobility-impaired people seeking single-storey living.

No decisions have yet been made on the proposals.