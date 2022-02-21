Plans granted to turn historic university buildings in Bognor Regis into flats

Part of the Bognor Regis campus has been sold for redevelopment

The University of Chichester sold 65 to 71 Upper Bognor Road to Falcon Homes for redevelopment and its prospective tenant is The Aldingbourne Trust, which provides facilities for adults with learning difficulties.

Plans to refurbish the listed buildings had been agreed by Arun District Council but a new application was submitted to provide one bedroom instead of two bedroom flats in the buildings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falcon wanted listed building consent for alterations to four listed buildings involving insertion of new windows, insertion of a new staircase, repairs and reinforcement of existing timber floors and roofs.

It wanted to remove internal walls, form openings in existing internal walls, put up new internal partitions; extend a listed building to create an office and warden’s accommodation.

It also wanted to construct a new building consisting of three flats, offices and workshops; creation of new private gardens, separation of this part of the site from the wider university campus, creation of a shared landscaped courtyard, creation of areas for parking and storage for bins and cycles.

Among the affected properties is Charlotte House in Upper Bognor Road, which dates from the later 19th century and is used for student accommodation.

There are two mid 19th century cottages formerly known as Anne’s Cottages, which are empty and said to be in a poor state, and at 71 is a two-storey detached house, a former student health and medical centre.

Planning officers said: “The principle of this development is in accordance with the development plan except that there is conflict with the Bognor Regis Economic Growth Area policy.

“The proposal would represent a small boost to the council’s housing land supply figures.”

They said it was sustainable development and generally policy compliant.

“This report identifies some impacts in respect of harm to the growth area, loss of wildlife habitat, loss of trees and non-compliance with the guidance on distances between dwellings but these do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits,” they said.

A design and access statement by Saunders Architects submitted with the application said the site had been sold to Falcon Homes with planning and listed building consent for redevelopment.

“It is proposed that the listed buildings are refurbished with some alterations to make them suitable to be returned for use as private dwellings,” the statement said.

“It is also proposed that a new building be constructed to enhance the setting of the listed buildings and so create a courtyard development with a shared outside space that is a positive contribution to the locality.”

Having gained permission already, it said: “The intention now is to alter the proposals within that approved scheme to make them more suitable for the prospective tenant: The Aldingbourne Trust, a local charity that provides accommodation and communal facilities for adults with learning difficulties.”

It said the trust, which would take a long lease, predominantly requires one bedroom accommodation as most clients prefer to live on their own, so the changes were from two bedroom flats to one.

The trust intended to move clients from a property which was not fit for purpose and did not have adequate recreational space.

“This redevelopment proposal is an ideal opportunity for these buildings to receive some much needed restoration and to best provide for their ongoing survival by returning them to their original use as private domestic dwellings,” it said.