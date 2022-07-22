Plans hot up for three-day South Downs music festival

The ‘One Love Festival’ is being staged on the Wiston Estate between Washington and Steyning from August 12 - 14.

And among a list of stars performing over the three-day reggae fest are Julian Marley – son of the legendary Bob – and The Uprising, and former M People lead singer Heather Small.

Among other performers will be IQulah Rastafari Gideon Family, The Orb, Black Uhuru, Channel One Sound System, Dub Pistols, The Dualers, ZionTrain – and many more.

Heather Small will be among the headline acts at the One Love Festival in the South Downs

The festival has been held annually for the past 14 years but it’s the first time it is being hosted at the Wiston Estate.

Organisers Hanover Enterprises and Events describe it as a Reggae festival with reggae concerts and a Caribbean parade.

They say it is a ‘multi-day music festival that aims to provide high quality music entertainment aimed at regional and national audiences.’

Julian Marley (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

It will feature a main outdoor stage with two marquees, a large car park, a camper van area, camping and ‘boutique camping’ fields, a ‘Rasta village’, fairground, children’s area, ‘healing area’, bars, food and crafts.

It is branded with the slogan: ‘The Sun Always shines at One Love Festival - when you gather so many people together in celebration of One Love - Peace, Unity, Harmony = Good Times Happen.’