Plans lodged to build new detached house in garden of Sussex village property
An application for planning permission has been lodged with Horsham District Council to build the detached house in the garden of a house known as Abbots Leigh off Washington Road, Storrington.
The applicant – Mr David King – wants to subdivide the existing garden at Abbots Leigh to site the property there and to provide a new access off an existing slip road.
ECE Planning, agents for Mr King, describe Abbots Leigh, in a statement to the council, as “a large, detached dwelling with substantial garden, associated detached garage and large parking area in addition to multiple small outbuildings.”
They say the land is currently used as the extensive private garden for Abbots Leigh and add: “The provision of one additional dwelling on this land is not considered to result in any adverse impacts which would ‘significantly and demonstrably’ outweigh the benefits.
"The benefits in providing an additional dwelling on the land are considered to be substantial and although small, would be a very valuable contribution to the district’s significant housing need.”
