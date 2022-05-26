Plans on track for new Horsham skatepark

A formal planning application has now been submitted to Horsham District Council for demolition of the existing skatepark – in the north east corner of Horsham Park – and the construction of a new concrete one.

Following years of heavy use, the park’s existing timber structure was deemed no longer fit for purpose and parts of it demolished.

Initially, BMX bike riders were hoping that the skatepark would be replaced with timber but experts say that concrete would require less maintenance.

Horsham Skatepark

The council says it has invested in the regular upkeep of the skatepark to ensure its safety.

In a report to planners, it states: “Holes in the timber surface make it unfit for purpose and a new concrete surface will require considerably less maintenance and be much safer for use.

“Some areas of the park have been repaired, while others have been demolished, until a time a new facility can be constructed.”

The council – which owns Horsham Park – says that the design of the new skatepark has been produced following an ‘extensive public consultation and dialogue with the council over 12 months.’

In a report to planners, agents for the council say: “The development is designed to reflect what was much loved about the old park, while adding new statement features and expanding the provision of the facility.”

Ramps will be constructed with the highest proposed to be 2.3m tall and other features will cater for beginners and younger users.

If planning consent is granted, construction work will start this autumn and be completed by December.

The skatepark is designed for use by scooter riders, roller bladers and skateboarders, as well as BMXers, of all ages and abilities.

The skatepark area is also used as an after school ´hangout´ by young people, by dog walkers and passersby.