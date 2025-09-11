Plans outlined for 90 new homes on fields in West Sussex village

Developers are seeking planning permission to build up to 90 new homes on two fields in a West Sussex village.

Welbeck Land want to build the properties on 10.8 acres of land north of Guildford Road in Rudgwick, near Horsham.

The company has lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council for the homes – 40 per cent of which, it says, would be classed as ‘affordable’

Thrives Architects, agents for Welbeck, say in a statement to the council that a new access is proposed off Guildford Road along with new pedestrian links to a nearby bus stop and footpath.

Fields north of Guildford Road, Rudgwick, near Horsham, where developers want to build up to 90 new homes

Comprehensive landscaping would include buffter planting ‘to minimise impact on surrounding views and retention/enhancement of existing

mature trees and landscape features.’

A play area would also be provided along with ‘circular recreational routes around the site,’ if planning approval is granted.

Some local residents expressed concerns during a public consultation about the proposals. Support was expressed for affordable housing for local people but concerns were raised about the scale of the development and the need to preserve the village character.

There were also concerns over increasing pressures on existing infrastructure including oversubscribed schools, lack of GP and dental services,

and insufficient utilities.

Fears were also expressed over the impact of increased traffic on Guildford Road, increased traffic congestion and poor public transport links in the area.

No decisions have yet been made.