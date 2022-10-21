Development company Generator Group has outlined plans for a new 800-home ‘village’ on golf course land to the north of Southwater and south of Horsham opposite Hop Oast.

It follows an application for planning permission for 1,500 new homes on land nearby to the north west of Southwater already submitted to Horsham District Council by developers Berkeley Homes.

Generator Group says it wants to build ‘Horsham Golf and Fitness Village’ – which along with the 800 new houses would have sports facilities, a shop, cafe, community hub and ‘co-working space’ for residents, along with allotments, community orchards, gardens and parkland ‘to create a network of green corridors to enhance biodiversity.’

The Horsham golf course site where a new 800-home 'village' could be built

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is currently seeking public views on its proposals which would see the 137-acre site become a ‘sustainable home for sports and leisure clubs alongside educational and charity provision in an established location.’

It aims to provide a permanent new home for Horsham Hockey Club and a new home for the charity Warren Clark Golfing Dreams and The Golf College.

It would, it says, retain a nine-hole golf course to the north alongside a training course, mini golf facility, state of the art driving range and new clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Site of the proposed new 'Horsham Golf and Fitness Village' north of Southwater

It also says it would provide new pedestrian and cycle links including the potential for a pedestrian/cycle bridge over the A24, or a signal-controlled crossing at the Hop Oast Park and Ride junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says it would also enhance an existing planted buffer to the north of the site to ‘mitigate any potential impact on adjoining Denne Park Grade II listed building and its setting.”

Generator Group says that it estimates there would be 13,000 visits a year to the Warren Clark Golfing Dreams site.

"The scheme will come at zero cost to the public purse,” it says.

The company says it aims to submit a formal planning application on its proposals to Horsham District Council later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad