Plans revealed for 18 new homes on West Sussex village farmland

Plans have been revealed for 18 new houses to be built on West Sussex village farmland.

Developers Devine Homes are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the new homes on land north of East Street in Rusper, near Horsham.

They say the houses would be a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties, with six of them classed as ‘affordable.’

If planning permission is given, the new homes would be built on a 2.2 acre parcel of land, which is currently used as livestock grazing land, east of the village.

In a statement to the council, Devine Homes say that the site adjoins an existing settlement boundary along its south-western edge.

Planning consent was recently granted for 43 new homes at Millfield Farm, opposite the proposed new housing site.

Vehicle access to the site would be from a new road on East Street with a separate pedestrian access proposed in the south-western corner of the site. A further uncontrolled pedestrian crossing with dropped kerbs and tactile paving would be provided at the western end of the proposed footway to enable pedestrians to safely cross East Street, say the developers.

They also say that a strategy has been put in place to ensure that the development is ‘water neutral.’

No decisions have yet been made over the planning application.