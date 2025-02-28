Plans revealed for 55 new apartments at site of former hotel on Eastbourne seafront

Plans have been revealed for 55 new ‘luxury apartments’ at the site of a former hotel on Eastbourne seafront that had been ravaged by a fire.

The Claremont Hotel, once overlooking Carpet Gardens near the pier, was destroyed by a large fire on November 22 2019.

More chunks of the Grade II listed building collapsed in the months that followed, including a large portion during Storm Ciara in February 2020.

As a result, the rest of the building was torn down.

Plans have been revealed for 55 new ‘luxury apartments’ at the site of the former Claremont Hotel on Eastbourne seafront that had been ravaged by a fire. Picture: Jon Rigby

Fire investigations found the blaze was caused by a gas leak and ever since then it has remained as an empty space fenced off to residents.

At the height of the incident, 12 fire engines were at the scene, supported by specialist vehicles and officers.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police, Eastbourne Borough Council, SECAmb, Highways, utility companies and local building control assisted.

The owners of the Claremont said the loss of the hotel was ‘a tragedy’.

An image of what the new 'luxury apartments' could like like at the site of the former Claremont Hotel Picture: Oasis Developers

Outline plans have now been unveiled by property developer, Oasis Developers, in what it describes as a ‘transformative project’ which will have a gross development value of £20 million.

The property developer added on its website: “This development promises to blend modern living with Eastbourne’s rich heritage, enhancing the coastal city’s residential offering."

No formal application has yet been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Oasis Developers, based in Chiswick, London has also listed on its website, a project to construction of 21 beach front apartments and commercial space in George Street in Hastings.