Agricultural land in Polegate could be turned into a secure dog-walking field if plans are approved.

Paw Paddock, which runs 12 secure dog fields across Sussex and Hampshire, is seeking permission to change the use of land to the east of Folkington Lane and to install 6ft fencing around the area.

The company was born out of the CEO’s desire to find secure spaces to exercise his dog, and says its plans will ‘offer relief’ to local dog-owners.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The idea behind this application is driven by a huge demand to be able to allow dogs dealing with social or behavioural difficulties to walk freely without the fear of loss or interaction with other dogs or wildlife.

Stock photo of dog running. Image by Rebecca Scholz from Pixabay

"Paw Paddock has a need for a rural location due to its very nature, the exercising of dogs off the lead is not safe within an urban area and, naturally, our customers desire a pleasant countryside setting in which they can give their beloved dogs space to run.”

The site will be accessed using existing access off Folkington Road, and a ‘small’ parking area will be created to accomodate a maximum of four cars, according to the plans.

The application has received one objection from resident Charles Montgomery, who describes his concerns over the impact on the local neighbourhood and its wildlife.

The comment states: “A flock of wild deer inhabit the adjacent woodland. These beautiful animals can easily surmount fences and, if caught within the dog walking area would become easy prey.

“The extra traffic the facility would bring to Folkington Road, which is actually only small cul-de-sac country lane would, apart from the extra noise for local properties, bring more hazards at the junction with the busy A27 trunk road – a well known spot for incidents, especially as the newly constructed cycle path crosses the lane at that point.

"The application mentions the provision of a shelter and car parking. Local incidents have shown that such amenities are soon identified by the local drug community for their dealings.”

Paw Paddock said its site has been ‘sensitively selected’ and will offer ‘minimal to no impact on the local area’.

The spokesperson added: “It is proven that dogs walking in the area were negatively affecting the local habitat – in particular ground nesting birds whose feeding and migration patterns were being interrupted, and in worse cases, were being exposed to injury.

"Our dog walking facility will offer a service that allows dogs to be free from a lead in a completely secure environment, not only relieving pressure on the owner, but on the National Park itself.

“We have received no noise complaints to date. If this were to change, the management plan would be to remove access to the site for noisy dogs.”

Paw Paddock has 12 additional sites across Sussex and Hampshire, which are available to book for £6 for 25 minutes and £11 for 55 minutes.

A decision on the outcome of the application is due to be made by July 23.