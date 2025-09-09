Plans scuppered for new Horsham entertainment complex: This is why

A statement has been issued over why plans for a new entertainment complex in Horsham have fallen through.

A planning application was lodged with Horsham District Council last year to convert the former Rec Rooms on the edge of Horsham Park into a games hub.

An entertainment company wanted to reopen the building as a tenpin bowling alley with a games area, laser tag facility, along with karaoke and escape rooms.

The company outlined its plans after discussions with the district council – which owns the site – following the closure of the Rec Rooms indoor skating arena and the Clubhouse Bar and Grill.

A previous bowling alley at the Rec Rooms closed in 2021 after operating for 23 years with the then-owners declaring it ‘the end of an era.’

But the empty building is again being advertised for lease by Horsham commercial property agents Crickmay on behalf of the council.

They describe the premises as having “standalone accommodation over lower ground and upper ground floors, with previous uses including a bowling alley, nightclub, pool hall, live music venue, ice skating and roller blading rinks.

"The raised ground floor formerly used as a bowling alley is predominantly open plan and benefits from a large recreation area; commercial kitchen; eating area; party rooms and WCs.”

The council says that the property is again being advertised to let after a hitch was encountered in proposals to reopen the site as a multi-use entertainment complex.

A spokesperson said: “Prior to completing on its lease agreement with the council, the company in question changed its business model strategy. As a result, it then changed its intention to operate in Horsham.”

Meanwhile, many people have taken to social media to suggest new uses for the site. Some suggest it should again reopen as a live music venue with others preferring a snooker and pool hall. Many also say it would be an ideal site for a youth centre.