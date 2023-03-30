Plans to build an elaborate underground house in West Sussex have received support from neighbours.

The planning application (SDNP/22/05725/FUL) was submitted to the South Downs National Park planning authority at the end of last year, but new documents show the layout and design of the prospective four-bedroom property.

If successful, the home would be built underground in Bury, west of Amberley.

The home would be ‘net-zero’ with environmental considerations going into each aspect of the build, including a garage with two EV chargers.

An artists representation. The planning application (SDNP/22/05725/FUL) was submitted to the South Downs National Park planning authority at the end of last year, but new documents show the layout and design of the prospective four-bedroom property.

The applicant outlined their intentions: “The design seeks to bring together exciting new recently invented eco-technologies within this partially hidden underground house and garaging.

"It has been designed to be sited underground so as to reduce the building’s visual impact, lessen its heat loss and the nearby traffic noise. The contours of the earth and grass covering do also by their shape assist in guiding the direction of the wind towards the low vertical access wind turbines.

"Yet the entire dwelling’s curtilage and it’s functions have been designed sensitive to the characteristics of the local area.”

Mr Charlie Parker, from Nutbourne, is one of six people who have given the plans their support.

He wrote: “I write offering my full support for these plans. Essentially the plot is dead and not viable for any other use, for example agricultural. The architectural plans are wonderfully sympathetic to the surroundings and would provide much needed housing in an environmentally friendly way. For once there is nothing in a planning application that I have any questions on or doubts about.”