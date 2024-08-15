Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Replacement sign boards featuring maps, information and more could be coming to South Pond, in Midhurst, if new plans are approved.

The plans, which were validated earlier this week, constitute four free standing lecturn-style twin leg signage boards with a1 graphic panes.

If their installation is approved, one of the boards will feature a water colour map of South Pond itself, detailing the surrounding woodlands and trails. Another will feature a cross section of the pond, showing life above and below the water, as well as some illustrations of the nearby ancient woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Pond itself has an 800 year history, stretching back to a 12 century earl’s decision to dam two adjoining streams in an attempt to create a breeding pool for fish. Perch, bream, tench, roach and carp were each recorded in the waters, according to the Midhurst Society.

To learn more about or comment on this application, use the South Downs National Park Authority to search for reference SDNP/24/03022/ADV.