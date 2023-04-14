Plans for six new homes in Yapton are before Arun planners.

Next to Little Meadows, Bilsham Road, the plans include a new access from Bilsham Road, sustainable drainage and landscaping.

A design and access statement by Nova Planning, on behalf of Ann Taylor, said the land is associated with Little Meadow and was previously used as a paddock.

Current access is via Grevatts Lane West, also serving industrial units and dwellings.

How the six homes at Yapton could look

An application for up to 73 residential dwellings, 405sqm of light industrial units, allotments and children's play space was refused and then dismissed at appeal in June 2022.

Before that outline plans for 81 dwellings, three new light industrial buildings, public open space and a new village hall were refused in November 2020.

"Having considered the findings of the appeal decision, a revised proposal has been prepared for a smaller site enclosed to the south and east by existing residential development and to the north by the curtilage of Little Meadows and the industrial estate," the statement said.

There would be two semi-detached and one detached property along the western side of the access road 'reflecting the traditional farm worker cottages found along Bilsham Road' and one larger detached property on the eastern side 'designed to reflect an agricultural barn'.

A new access from Grevatts Lane West onto Bilsham Road is proposed, south of the existing access. Bollards would be installed to prevent future residents from using the existing access.