Outline plans have been submitted to build up to 89 homes at Westergate.

The plans include demolition of 24 Meadow Way to make way for the access, together with the provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure on land at the back of Meadow Way.

A design and access statement by Gleeson Land said the site is next to the existing built up area of Westergate with houses to the south, east and west and a recreation ground to the north with good access via Meadow Way to the A29. Beyond are open fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3.8 hectare site is identified by Arun District Council as being deliverable with an assumed capacity of 78 homes, the statement said, and has most recently been used for arable farming.

An illustrative masterplan of the site off Meadow Way, Westergate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently the only access is a farm gate from Hook Lane. "To provide suitable access for residential development it will be necessary to provide an alternative access point which connects to the existing highway network," the statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This can be achieved with the demolition of No 24 Meadow Way using this area of land to connect to the the highway."

The buildings would be predominantly two storeys with occasion accommodation in the roof. There would be one, two, three and four bedroom homes including affordable housing, with a mix of terraces, semi-detached and detached and apartment buildings, landscape planting and open space and a new pedestrian and cycle link to Hook Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gleeson said there had been engagement with the parish council and community engagement via a leaflet and website/