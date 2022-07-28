Plans submitted to redevelop a former retirement living complex into 20 new homes in Wealden

Streatfeild House in Southview Drive, Uckfield, closed in 2019 and following feedback from the public, plans have been put forward to demolish the existing building and replace it with 20 new homes to rent.

The application – submitted by Wealden District Council’s Housing Services department – will be considered by the authority’s planning committee in the coming weeks.

Councillor Ray Cade, the council’s portfolio holder for Housing, said: “This is an exciting step forward for this innovative project, which will act as an exemplar for developments of this kind in the future.

“The design and facilities, such as all the accommodation being easily adaptable to allow for the onset of disability and the top rate of energy efficiency, takes the quality of the development to a new level."

All the proposed homes have been designed to meet the needs of the local community in terms of size and will be highly energy efficient in order to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs for occupant.

In addition, the build will include low carbon technologies such as air source heat pumps, photovoltaic solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

It will also feature a retained and enhanced Woodland Wildlife Area as well as bat and bird boxes, bee friendly planting and hedgehog gateways are also planned.