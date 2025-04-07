Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outline planning permission to build 16 new flats in Eastbourne has been refused.

An amended proposal was submitted for the ‘removal of the basement flats from the design, now reducing the total number of flats down to 16 units.’

However, plans were refused by Eastbourne Borough Council which stated the proposal would be ‘be an obtrusive and visually dominant feature, be highly inappropriate for, and disrespectful of, the protected setting of Grade II Listed Building Old Manor House.’

An image showing how the Kings Drive, Eastbourne, apartments would have looked. Image credit: Paul Designs

The plans had also proved controversial with 64 written objections submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

The planning officer’s state of refusal read: “The proposed development would, by reason of its design, bulk, form and appearance, be incongruous with the established pattern of development in the vicinity and fail to harmonise with the character of the area and the Park Lane streetscene.

"The proposed development would, by reason of its design, appearance, scale, form, bulk and siting, be an obtrusive and visually dominant feature, be highly inappropriate for, and disrespectful of, the protected setting of Grade II Listed Building Old Manor House and would be detrimental to its significance as a designated heritage asset.

“In the absence of either a development that includes a housing mix of three-bed houses, two-bed flats and one-bed flats or further justification for a lack of such provision the scheme fails to assist the Council in meeting its current housing needs and local policy objectives of creating mixed and balanced communities.

"The proposed scheme, by reason of Gross Internal Area, would result in a substandard quality of living accommodation for future occupants of three of the 16 proposed flats.

"The proposed development, by reason of its high density constitutes an overdevelopment of the site, resulting in a building of poor design, bulk, form and appearance that harms the setting of a listed building and fails to respect, preserve or enhance local character.

“The proposal, due to insufficient information, would fail to manage surface water sustainably.”