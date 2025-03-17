Plans have been put forward to build up to 80 homes in an area of ancient woodland in Hastings, raising concerns among residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladman Developments is proposing to build the houses, including public open space on land at The Ridge.

However members of the Save Sandrock Bends campaign say the scheme will put the woodland at Sandrock Bends, opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, adjacent to Coopers Vets and behind St Helen’s Church, under threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the group said Gladman recently leafleted around 300 residences outlining its proposals.

Proposal to build 80 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings.

The group said there are dangers from flood risk and ongoing erosion, the site is a critical wildlife habitat and corridor into the Sussex Weald, the development will cause traffic problems and the proposed housing will not contribute to any social housing requirements.

Concerns were first raised in November 2023 by residents in the area when a proposal to put 140 new homes on the site were unveiled.

At the time resident Peter Bailey said the land was owned in different parts by Hastings Borough Council, East Sussex County Council (ESCC), Hastings Youth Trust and an individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This land is the last remaining part of the wildlife corridor that links the Sussex Weald countryside to St Helen’s Park ancient woodlands, Alexandra Park and then to the town centre.”

Proposal to build 80 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings.

Peter and a group of residents then set up the Save Sandrock Bends campaign group to fight any housing development plans for the site.

Concerns came after East Sussex County Council placed an advert in the Hastings Observer as a notice to advertise its intention to dispose of the site.

At the time the authority had not yet identified a purchaser for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its plans, Gladman said: “The site has been allocated by Hastings Borough Council in the Development Management Plan (2015), meaning it has been identified as a suitable location for housing development.

Proposal to build 80 homes on the land at Sandrock Bends - The woodland opposite Conquerors March on The Ridge, Hastings.

“Our proposals will provide a range of houses which meet the housing need in Hastings. Alongside market housing, the development will also provide affordable homes, which will allow those most in need increased possibility to access a new home.

“Local businesses such as The Conquerors March, Friary Gardeners, Hastings United FC and Hastings Scouts are likely to benefit from the additional custom that the development will generate. Often people are concerned that the proposed development will put pressure on local services. As a result, financial contributions will be made where there is a need to increase capacity in these services.”

Gladman said it is currently at the stage of preparing an outline planning application, which will be submitted to Hastings Borough Council at a later date.