Plans to build a home on garden land in St Leonards have been turned down at appeal.

Plans to build a home on garden land in St Leonards turned down at appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a decision notice published on March 25, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with a site in Charles Road.
The original application sought “permission in principle” to build a single residential unit on the site, which is formed of garden land associated with a property known as Uffington.
Hastings Borough Council had refused the application in February last year. At the time, council planning officers said development on the site would result in “less than substantial” harm to both the Markwick Terrace Conservation Area (MTCA) and St Leonards North Conservation Area (SLNCA).
The applicant, who had previously sought permission to build up to three homes on the same site, disputed this, arguing the borough’s housing pressures should have resulted in the scheme benefiting from a “presumption in favour” of approval.
The planning inspector did not share this view, agreeing with the council’s concerns about the impact of development on the conservation areas.
In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Even when considering the objective of boosting significantly the supply of homes, due to the scale of the proposal, the benefits do not outweigh the less than substantial harm to both the MTCA and SLNCA.”
As an in-principle scheme, the inspector’s consideration of the proposals had been limited to location, land use and the amount of development permitted.
All other matters would have been considered as part of a subsequent application. Even so, the developer provided two indicative designs for what the proposal could look like. These both appeared to be single-storey one-bedroom bungalows.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.