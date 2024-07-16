Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are being outlined to build bungalows in the garden of a Horsham property.

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to build three two-bedroom bungalows at Butlers in Tower Hill, Horsham.

MME Planning Services, agents for the applicant, say in a statement to the council: “The proposed development is considered to be appropriately separated from neighbouring properties and would provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers.”

They say the bungalows would be screened from views along Tower Hill as well as from a nearby public footpath.

The site in Tower Hill, Horsham, where it is proposed to build three bungalows

They add: “The Southwater Housing Needs Assessment identifies considerable need for homes that are suitable for young families and for the elderly. The proposal would be for the creation of three two-bed dwellings, which would be ideal for small families or the elderly.”

They also say that although Tower Hill is designated as a countryside location, “the site is surrounded by residential development, with existing dwellings located to the and north, south and east. As such, the site is not considered to be in an isolated rural location.”

And, they maintain that the development would be water neutral through the use of ‘efficient fixtures and fittings and rainwater harvesting using the flat roof areas of the proposed dwellings.’

The application to build the bungalows follows another to build holiday homes in the garden of a house in Church Hill, Pulborough.

Owners of that property say the holiday homes – which they propose to rent out to visitors – would be located at the end of their two-acre garden next to a vegetable garden.

No decisions have yet been made on either application.