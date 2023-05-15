Plans to build car park on Chichester green space permitted despite huge objections

Plans to build a car park on a popular Chichester green space have been given the go-ahead despite a huge amount of upset in the community.

The application was submitted in October last year and featured plans to construct a 40-space car park area for temporary event parking on Havenstoke Park in the grounds of Graylingwell.

Since being submitted to the district council, the plans have received huge backlash from Chichester residents with nearly 300 people lamenting the proposed loss of amenity and biodiversity in the park.

One objection comment came from William and Susan Barnes who wrote: “This open space is used by many local residents including us and our family as a wonderful natural open space for walking, picnics etc. There are less & less open spaces within the City of Chichester to enjoy the freedom of open recreational areas.

Havenstoke Park, Chichester

“Continuous developments within the City boundaries are reducing the opportunity for individuals to get away from the constant hassle of traffic, noise, crowds and inevitable pollution of our natural environment.”

The car park plans relate to another application to build rugby pitches on the land. Other objectors referenced the nearby Oaklands park ruby fields.

Ian and Hannah Hayden said: “Having such a beautiful park on our doorstep was one of the deciding factors for us when we moved to Graylingwell in March 2016. We enjoy using the park daily for its peace and tranquillity. It is a huge benefit to our physical and mental well-being.

“Adding a 40 vehicle car park will significantly increase the traffic and noise, which is currently very minimal. There is ample parking available at the Chichester Rugby Club, just across the road from Havenstoke Park. There is no need for formal sports pitches given the proximity and availability of other underused facilities.

“The proposed plans would have a profoundly damaging impact on the wildlife, with around 42 per cent of the park being taken up by the plans.”

Clare de Bathe, director of Chichester Community Development Trust said at a residents meeting held in January this year: “Everything that we do is to try and build and strengthen the community that live or spend time in Graylingwell Park, and other new developments across Chichester. Our whole team care deeply about providing support and help to those that need it most – that are too easily overlooked in society.

"We already knew and heard again the passionate voices of those that love Havenstoke Park as we do. Those to whom the space is often a lifeline. We are and will continue to ensure that this space remains protected and their views respected and will minimise the impact these developments have on the lives of park users, whilst also supporting community members such as youth teams already playing football on the space to safeguard their wellbeing.”

