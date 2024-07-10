Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals are being drawn up to build holiday homes in the garden of a Sussex village house.

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to build two detached one-bedroom holiday lets at a property in Church Hill, Pulborough – a conservation area.

Owners of the property say the holiday homes – which they propose to rent out to visitors to the area – would be located at the end of their two-acre garden next to a vegetable garden and small orchard.

They say the homes, if planning consent is given, would be cottage-style accommodation similar to that offered by The Pig company.

