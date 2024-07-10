Plans to build holiday homes in garden of Sussex village house

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Proposals are being drawn up to build holiday homes in the garden of a Sussex village house.

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to build two detached one-bedroom holiday lets at a property in Church Hill, Pulborough – a conservation area.

Owners of the property say the holiday homes – which they propose to rent out to visitors to the area – would be located at the end of their two-acre garden next to a vegetable garden and small orchard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say the homes, if planning consent is given, would be cottage-style accommodation similar to that offered by The Pig company.

Planning permission is being sought to build two holiday homes in the garden of a property off Church Hill, PulboroughPlanning permission is being sought to build two holiday homes in the garden of a property off Church Hill, Pulborough
Planning permission is being sought to build two holiday homes in the garden of a property off Church Hill, Pulborough

Have you read? Concerns over growing numbers of rats at Horsham beauty spot

Drivers warned as major stretch of A24 remains shut after 10-mile oil spill

Plans for new micro brewery and tap room in Horsham

In a statement to the council, they say: “The proposal will have minimal impact on the site, will have no impact on the main building, is well screed from the road by existing trees and vegetation, not adversely impact neighbouring dwellings and provide much sought after holiday experience attracting visitors to the local area to use and support local business.”

Related topics:SussexPlanning permissionHorsham District CouncilDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.