Plans to build holiday homes in garden of Sussex village house
Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to build two detached one-bedroom holiday lets at a property in Church Hill, Pulborough – a conservation area.
Owners of the property say the holiday homes – which they propose to rent out to visitors to the area – would be located at the end of their two-acre garden next to a vegetable garden and small orchard.
They say the homes, if planning consent is given, would be cottage-style accommodation similar to that offered by The Pig company.
In a statement to the council, they say: “The proposal will have minimal impact on the site, will have no impact on the main building, is well screed from the road by existing trees and vegetation, not adversely impact neighbouring dwellings and provide much sought after holiday experience attracting visitors to the local area to use and support local business.”
